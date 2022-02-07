LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors will explore new ways to enforce the vaccine mandate for county employees during Tuesday’s meeting.

Despite an executive order mandating all county employees to be fully vaccinated by Oct. 1, 2021, or face disciplinary action including termination, County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl said that countywide compliance with the policy remains a challenge, with only 81.5% of employees, approximately 82,000, being fully vaccinated. The motion will be considered on Tuesday during the next Board of Supervisors meeting to learn if officials can assign disciplinary responsibilities to another official rather than the heads of each department.

Sheriff Alex Villanueva responded to this potential shift in enforcement on Twitter Monday night, claiming the county will terminate 18,000 unvaccinated employees, 4,000 of whom are from his department. The motion put forth by Kuehl said that less than 60% of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is fully vaccinated. Nowhere in the motion does the word “termination” nor “terminate” appear.

mental health professionals, and others who we called HERO’s just a short time ago. Call the Board meeting tomorrow to share your public safety concerns and stop this social experimentation!https://t.co/9Z3lfKS1WL#PublicSafetyMatters@HildaSolis@HollyJMitchell@SheilaKuehl pic.twitter.com/hd2zQU0xCg — Alex Villanueva (@LACoSheriff) February 8, 2022

In the past, Villanueva has said that he will not discipline members of his department, and will continue with voluntary compliance to the vaccine mandate. The Sheriff’s Department continued to require testing for the unvaccinated.

The motion will explore ways to transfer the disciplinary responsibilities to the director of personnel or to the director’s appointee, stripping the heads of each department of this power.

The Board of Supervisors plans to submit the newly amended ordinance by March 15.