LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Tickets went on sale Monday for the GoGo’s concert at Crypto.com Arena that was rescheduled due to a COVID-19 case involving someone on the tour.
The show, originally to be held at the Microsoft Theater, is now scheduled for March 30 at Crypto.com Arena. Tickets can be purchased at AXS.com.
Existing ticket holders will have new tickets in their AXS accounts. All others who want to purchase tickets are being directed to the point of purchase.
The group had also postponed their show in San Francisco and performances in Las Vegas and San Diego.
The GoGo's will perform at the House of Blues in Anaheim on March 28 and Pechanga Theatre in Temecula on March 27.
