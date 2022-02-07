SAN BERNARDINO (CBSLA) — A 25-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a series of armed robberies in San Bernardino committed over three months, police said Monday.
Cardeial Damone Kennington, of San Bernardino, was arrested Saturday after police say his vehicle crashed at the end of a high-speed chase that reached speeds of more than 80 mph on city streets. Officers had given chase after Kennington robbed a local business and was driven away from the scene by a second suspect, police said.
Both suspects had tried to run from the crash scene, but were taken into custody by officers.
Detectives had determined one person was behind a series of armed robberies that started on Dec. 11, 2021, and evidence recovered on Kennington or in his vehicle at the end of Saturday’s chase linked him to all 10 robberies, according to police.
Kennington is being held without bail and is scheduled to make his next court appearance on Tuesday. Police say they are presenting the case against Kennington to the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office for review.
The investigation continues into the robberies. Anyone with information about the suspects or any of the robberies can contact Detective B. Karmann at (909) 384-5724 or via email at karmann_br@sbcity.org, or Sgt. B. Baker at (909) 388-4955 or via email at baker_br@sbcity.org.