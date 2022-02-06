SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — Authorities on Sunday were investigating the circumstances surrounding a fatal shooting in Orange County.
The incident unfolded in the area of 300 W. 3rd Street just after 11:50 p.m. Saturday in Santa Ana.READ MORE: NASCAR Celebrates Ahead Of Radical Race In LA Coliseum
It was then that authorities arrived and located the victim who had been shot at least once. He was pronounced dead at the scene. He was identified by authorities as Pablo De Jesus Lopez, 32, of Pacoima.READ MORE: Navy SEAL Candidate Dies After Completing 'Hell Week' Training
What led up to the shooting remains unclear. The incident remains under investigation.
Police said in a news release that detectives were attempting to identify and locate any witnesses.MORE NEWS: 2 Teenagers Arrested In Connection With Shooting, Carjacking Near Del Amo Fashion Center
Anyone with information was asked to call SAPD Homicide Section Detectives at (714) 245-8390, or Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-TIP-OCCS.