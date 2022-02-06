INGLEWOOD (CBSLA) – With Super Bowl LVI just one a week away, Rams fans around the city are starting to notice plenty of Cincinnati Bengals fans in the mix as well.

“We get an opportunity to watch them in the Super Bowl in our city, which is like cake,” said Bengals fan and Bengals West member Todd Armstrong.

They call themselves “Who Dey” nation, and as Bengals fans and transplants to Los Angeles, CBSLA wanted to know where they’re from.

“I’m from Centerville, Ohio. I’m a southee,” one fan said.

“I’m from Loveland, Ohio,” said another.

There were also Bengals fans from Cincinnati itself, as well as from Oregon, and even a fan who born in the Philippines and moved to the states in 1981.

As member os the Bengals West group, they’ve been coming to 5 Line Tavern in Eagle Rock since not long after it opened in 2011.

For Bhong Guirnalda, he’s been watching Bengals games here since 2015.

“That’s reserved for Sundays, to come here and watch the games. Same table, every Sunday. This is our spot,” he said.

Wherever they began their lives, they all found each other at 5 Line and are awaiting their team’s first ever Super Bowl victor. Win or lose, they just want it to be with each other.

“When people are truly passionate about it, if you lose, misery loves company. If you win, it’s just joy,” said Bengals fan Darin Griffin.

“I actually found this group because i was kind of homesick and so I found them. I’ve known them for a decade and it’s basically a family. It’s more than football for us,” said Erin Landers, also a Bengals fan.

Meanwhile, as Ram’s fans quite literally “geared up” at the NFL shop, they say “No way” to “Who Dey.” “It’s LA all day.”

“We’re going to crush the Bengals. We’re going to win and take the Super Bowl,” said Ram’s fan Brian Mendez.

Asked if she thinks the Rams are going to the win the big game, Sahaydi Dominguez didn’t hesitate.

“Of course they’re going to win!” she said.

It’s been 33 years since the Bengals were in a Super Bowl. They lost to the 49ers. As for the Rams, they’re looking for their first Super Bowl as the LA Rams. They won Super Bowl XXXIV when they were based in St. Louis.