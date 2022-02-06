PALMDALE (CBSLA) — Authorities are searching the shooter at large involved in the shooting of a teenage boy who was asleep in his bed on Sunday morning.
The shooting was reported at around 1:30 a.m. in an apartment located on 15th Street East, when the suspect was reportedly shot through a window.
There is no information available on the shooting victim’s identity, though he is reported to be in stable condition following the incident.
As authorities investigate, there is no information available on the suspect involved or a motive in the shooting.
Anyone with information on the shooting was asked to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Palmdale station at (661) 272-2400.
(© Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)