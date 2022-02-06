LAS VEGAS (CBSLA) — For the fifth straight year, the AFC has beaten the NFC in the Pro Bowl game.

In a wildly entertaining matchup between the league’s biggest stars – not playing in the Super Bowl – the AFC, compiled of 44 players voted in by fans and a panel of sports journalists and coaches, hung on for a a narrow victory over the NFC, also made up of 44 stars selected in the same format.

A full list of Pro Bowl players can be found here.

In a game where tackling is discouraged, and big, outlandish plays the norm, the 88 players involved didn’t disappoint on Sunday. The Pro Bowl also included eccentric rule changes aplenty, including no kickoffs, no blitzing and a “fourth-and-15” alternative to onside kicks. The two teams combined for eight attempted “onside kicks,” of which they completed none, in exchange for a traditional kickoff – or the option to place the ball in your opponent’s territory to begin a drive.

If possible, the game was full of, and incredibly lacking in defense.

With a final score of 41-35, it’s safe to assume that players were free to run down the field with ease, which was definitely the case. However, there were six interceptions thrown, at least one by each of the five quarterbacks who stepped in on Sunday. Russell Wilson was the only quarterback to throw two picks on the day.

Darius Leonard, stellar linebacker for the Indianapolis Colts, began the scoring with a defensive touchdown no less, a 45-yard interception return off of the Minnesota Vikings Kirk Cousins. A few drives later and Antoine Winfield Jrl, turned in his own Pick Six for the NFC, a 63-yard return. Myles Garrett off the Cleveland Browns would add his own defensive score a quarter on the very next drive, with a 22-yard fumble recovery.

The story from there is past first and pass often. There were only eight total rushing attempts from the NFC, and 21 from the AFC, with the games leading rusher (Nick Chubb, Browns) totaling just 17 yards.

Of all people, the Buffalo Bills Stefon Diggs scored the game’s only rushing touchdown on a four yard dash – in which he clowned his younger brother and Dallas Cowboys defensive back Trevon Diggs.

The Chargers Justin Herbert, playing in his first Pro Bowl, was named the game’s Offensive MVP, after leading the AFC in their first two scoring drives on their way to a 28-21 lead heading into halftime. He finished the game with 98 yards passing and two touchdowns, both to the Baltimore Ravens Mark Andrews.

Kyler Murray led all passers with three touchdowns and 160 yards passing, though he also threw the ball 27 times, 10 more than the next closest passer. He was followed by Mac Jones of the New England Patriots, who had 112 yards passing, including one perfectly placed pass to the Raiders Hunter Renfrow for a touchdown to lead off the third quarter.

Maxx Crosby of the Oakland Raiders earned the nod for Defensive MVP on Sunday, compiling five total tackles, three of which were for a loss and two of which were sacks. He also had three pass deflections.

Derwin James of the Chargers had his own interception on Sunday, a second quarter pick off of Russell Wilson of the Seattle Seahawks.

The NFC’s Devin White led all defensive players with 14 total tackles, followed by Micah Parson of the Dallas Cowboys, who had eight with one interception.

None of the four Los Angeles Rams named to Pro Bowl rosters attended, considering they have to play on the game’s biggest stage in a week’s time, when they “host” the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on Feb. 13.