LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — One man was killed and another wounded in a reported gang-related shooting that occurred in the Central-Alameda area of South Los Angeles.
Los Angeles Police Department officers were dispatched to the scene at around 2:15 a.m. on Alba Street, where they found one man dead at the scene, and another suffering from a gunshot wound.
The man who was fatally shot is reported to be around 45-years-old, while the wounded man – now said to be in stable condition after being transported to a hospital – is approximately 60-years-old.
According to an incident report, they were approached by two suspects who opened fire on the men.
The suspects then fled the scene in an unspecified vehicle.
