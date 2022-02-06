SAN DIEGO (CBSLA) — One Navy SEAL candidate has died and another remained hospitalized after they successfully completed the branch’s grueling “Hell Week” tests.
The week ends the first phase of assessment and selection for these Navy commandos.
The Navy says both had been rushed to the hospital. Neither one experienced an accident or unusual incident during the five and a half day week.
The test is part of a class that involves basic underwater demotion and survival and other combat tactics.
One of the candidates died at Sharp Coronado Hospital Friday. The second remained in stable condition at Naval Medical Center-San Diego.