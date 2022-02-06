IRVINE (CBSLA) — Authorities say an 18-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a robbery and stabbing during an alleged drug deal at an Irvine park.
The incident unfolded Friday just after 1 p.m. at Orchard Park, Irvine police said in a news release.
It was there that the suspect — identified by police as 18-year-old Eric Quintanilla of Irvine — and the victim met during an alleged drug deal.
Authorities say they learned that Quintanilla was allegedly meeting the victim at the park to purchase fentanyl pills.
The “two were seated in the victim’s vehicle,” police said in a news release. “Quintanilla reportedly demanded the fentanyl pills without payment. When the victim refused, an altercation occurred and the victim was stabbed in the neck several times.”
Police said the suspect fled on foot while the victim sustained non-life threatening injuries.
Quintanilla was booked at Orange County Jail and is being held without bail. He faces possible charges related to drug sales, police added.