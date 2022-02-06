NORTH HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — Los Angeles Police Department and California Highway Patrol officials are seeking public assistance in locating a missing 83-year-old woman from North Hollywood.
Beverly Armelin, 83, was last seen at around 9:30 on Sunday morning, prompting CHP to issue a Silver Alert for the missing octogenarian.
She was last known to be in the area of Burbank and Laurel Canyon Boulevards, and was wearing a green jacket with a black-and-white striped shirt. She was also wearing blue pants, black shoes and a gray hat, with a blue facemask and a large black purse.
She is 5-foot, 8-inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds. Armelin has gray hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts was asked to cal the LAPD Missing Persons Unit at (213) 996-1800.
(© Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)