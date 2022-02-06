CLAREMONT (CBSLA) — Lanes reopened on the 10 Freeway Sunday after a shooting caused a closure the previous night.
Video over the scene Saturday after the shooting showed that the incident unfolded along the westbound lanes of Central and Monte Vista avenues.
The victim, who had been shot, was able to drive off the freeway. The victim was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.
There was no word or description on the shooter. It remains unclear how many people were inside the victim's vehicle at the time and whether others were injured.
The cause of the shooting remains unknown.