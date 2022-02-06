LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Controversial podcast host Joe Rogan is apologizing for newly resurfaced clips of him using the N-word.

The clips have been compiled from past podcast episodes of the “Joe Rogan Experience.”

“Hello friends. I’m making this video to talk about the most regretful and shameful thing that I’ve ever had to talk about publicly,” said Rogan in a clip posted to his Instagram account. “There is a video that’s out that is a compilation of me saying the N-word. I know that to most people, there is no context where a white person is ever allowed to say that word, nevermind publicly on a podcast, and I agree with that now. I haven’t said it in years.”

Rogan went on to say, “for a long time, when I would bring that word up, like if it were to come up in conversations, instead of just saying the ‘N-word,’ I would just say the word. I thought as long as it were in context, people would understand what I was doing.”

In the video compilation, Rogan is seen using the N-word more than 20 times. In his Instagram clip, Rogan said the clips were taken out of context and that he wanted to have a frank discussion about the use of the N-word and who can say it. He denies being racist.

Spotify, the platform where Rogan has that popular podcast, has not commented. But on Friday, it pulled at least 70 previous episodes of the show on its platform.

Rogan is already embroiled over a podcast controversy over information he had shared regarding COVID-19.