INGLEWOOD (CBSLA) — The man hospitalized after a fight at SoFi Stadium before last weekend’s NFC championship game remains in a medically induced coma and his family is demanding answers.

“Anyone who is characterizing the incident or drawing conclusions at this point, it’s premature, and I think it is counterproductive,” said attorney Jonathan Davis, who represents Daniel Luna’s family. “I know everyone wants to have an answer to it because we need to keep these environments safe.”

Davis didn’t name names.

But it is not just anyone who has been drawing conclusions about the fight outside SoFi Stadium that left 40-year-old Luna in a coma–it is Inglewood’s mayor, who earlier this week said he has seen security video showing Luna allegedly shoving a man first.

“The reality is is that this was a one-punch, one-shove, two-shove, one-punch altercation,” said Mayor James Butts Jr. “The greatest damage was done because he landed on the back of his head.”

Luna is a well-known restaurant owner in the Bay area. Friends have said any kind of fight is out of character.

Davis says there is likely much more to what happened that SoFi cameras captured.

“There is no question-hours of videotape from a myriad of angles, right? This is a sophisticated environment. We know that SoFi will be preserving all the videotape so that the full picture will be examined and so that we can fully understand, not just the snapshot, the moment, but what happened before then that created the environment for this tragic incident to occur,” Davis said.

Inglewood police arrested and booked Bryan Alexis Cifuentes-Rossell, 33, on felony assault charges Thursday. He has since posted bail.

Luna’s family, meanwhile, is overwhelmed with questions like-why didn’t anyone call for help after Luna fell? And why did no one report seeing him on the ground before private security guards found him unconscious?

“It’s a very large question that the family wants answered. I know everyone wants to have an answer to it because we need to keep these environments safe and secure for everyone to come, to enjoy. We’ve got the Super Bowl is coming and I think that folks wants to make sure that they can be there with confidence,” said Davis.

Luna’s family is asking for witnesses to come forward.