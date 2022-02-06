RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) – A magnitude 3.5 earthquake with an epicenter southwest of the Temescal Valley was recorded Sunday afternoon, but there were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.
The epicenter of the 3:24 p.m. quake was in the Santa Ana Mountains, about eight miles northeast of Trabuco Canyon, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.
The quake had a depth of about 6.5 miles and was felt in Murrieta, Riverside, Corona and as far north as San Bernardino, according to the agency’s “Did You Feel It?” survey.
