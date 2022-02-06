COMPTON (CBSLA) – Sheriff’s detectives were set to announce the reward of $10,000 for information on the killing of 16-year-old Ricardo Trujillo, it was announced Sunday.
The teenager was shot to death about 11:45 p.m. on September 24 as he was leaving a party in Compton with a group of his friends, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Deputy Eva Jimenez.
Trujillo and his friends were confronted by a group of people as they left the party. One of the people pulled out a handgun and shot the teenager, Jimenez said.
Trujillo died at the scene.
The announcement of the reward will come Monday at 10 a.m. at the LASD’s homicide bureau office at 1 Cupania Circle in Monterey Park, according to Jimenez.
The reward was sponsored by L.A. County Supervisor Holly Mitchell of the 2nd District and later approved by the Board of Supervisors.
For questions and information contact the LASD's Information bureau at 213-229-1850. Tipsters can call the LASD's homicide bureau at 323-890-5500.
