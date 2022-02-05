BELLFLOWER (CBSLA) – A 47-year-old woman who suffers from depression and multiple sclerosis was reported missing and Saturday investigators from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit are seeking the public’s help in locating her.
Cynthia Kay Bertea was last seen at approximately 11a.m. Friday on the 16000 block of Cornuta Avenue, said Deputy Miguel Meza of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
Bertea is White, 5 feet 6, weighs 140 pounds, has hazel eyes and long brown/blonde hair. She has a possible destination of the Glenn Anderson (105) Freeway and the Harbor Freeway (110) exchange and drives a blue 2003 Toyota Corolla, license plate (5DFZ700), Meza said.
Anyone with information about Bertea or her whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff’s Missing Persons Unit at 323 890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called into Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.