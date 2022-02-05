Here are the top news stories you might not have heard about this week:

Governor Gavin Newsom has called a special election to fill the assembly seat of a local lawmaker who resigned on Monday. State Assemblywoman Autumn Burke represented the 67th District, which stretches from Marina del Rey to Gardena. She’s stepping down after citing on Twitter “unprecedented challenges of the pandemic.” A primary election will be held on April 5 and the election on June 7.

NASCAR is taking over the LA Coliseum for the first time ever this weekend. Racing fans will be welcomed Saturday and Sunday for the Clash at the Coliseum exhibition races. Plus there will be performances by Pitbull and Ice Cube.

Several organizations are partnering with the LAPD to help prevent human trafficking in Inglewood during the Super Bowl. Local nonprofits say the Super Bowl is the single largest human trafficking event in the United States because of the many people it attracts into town, including predators. Organizations like Forgotten Children Inc. will be on-call for 24 hours the weekend of the event.