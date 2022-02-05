INGLEWOOD (CBSLA) – Rams star cornerback Jalen Ramsey has been fined $15,000 by the NFL for unsportsmanlike conduct in the NFC Championship Game last Sunday, according to NFL Network Reporter Ian Rapoport.
#Rams CB Jalen Ramsey was fined $15,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct, freaking out at the officials and throwing his helmet. He also went head-to-head with #49ers K Robbie Gould at the end of the half.
Though Ramsey wasn't flagged during the game, he made it clear he did not appreciate something from 49ers kicker Robbie Gould. He argued with Gould after he kicked a go-ahead field goal at the end of the first half.
Ramsey also freaked out at game officials during the game and tossed his helmet, per Rapoport.
In three postseason games during the Rams’ run to Super Bowl LVI, Ramsey has been the captain of the team’s secondary.
In three postseason games during the Rams' run to Super Bowl LVI, Ramsey has been the captain of the team's secondary.

Ramsey has 9 total tackles and 3 passes defended in the playoffs.
Although his stats won’t show it, Ramsey has continued to maintain his identity as one of the league’s premier shutdown corners.