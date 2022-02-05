CBS News Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
Filed Under:Beverly Grove, Fire, Los Angeles Fire Department, Los Angeles News, Strip Mall Fire

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — At least one person was injured when a fire broke out at a strip mall in Beverly Grove on Saturday evening.

The fire was reported just after 7:40 p.m. at a pizza restaurant located within the strip mall on North La Cienega Boulevard.

It took 38 Los Angeles Fire Department firefighters a little over 25 minutes to extinguish the fire, which was contained to the first-floor of the two-story building.

The injured civilian was being evaluated for smoke exposure.

Investigators were working to determine the cause of the fire.

 