WATTS (CBSLA) — A man was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds behind the wheel of his vehicle near Nickerson Gardens on Friday evening.
The incident was reported to authorities just around 10:45 p.m., where they found the victim dead on the scene.
The victim’s vehicle was found running on the side of Alvaro Street near Nickerson Gardens Skate Park.
His identity was withheld pending notification of next of kin.
Authorities are still investigating the incident and searching for the suspect who is still at large.
(© Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)