MONTCLAIR (CBSLA) — California Highway Patrol officials issued a SIG Alert on Saturday evening for the westbound I-10 Freeway, after they were called to assist a gunshot victim who was reportedly shot while driving on the freeway.
Authorities were dispatched to the scene at around 8:10 p.m., in the area os South Indian Hill Boulevard and West San Jose Avenue, where the victim ended up after exiting the freeway following the shooting.
Once paramedics arrived on scene, they transported the victim to Pomona Valley Hospital for treatment. Their condition is currently unknown.
According to their initial incident report, CHP officers detailed that the victim’s vehicle had sustained damage, with a bullet hole in the shattered window.
The victim reportedly told the officers that he was shot somewhere in between the westbound 10 Freeway at Central Avenue and Monte Vista Avenue.
All lanes were reopened to traffic at around 10:40 p.m., and the SIG Alert canceled, after officers swept the roadway for bullet casings and any other evidence available at the scene. Prior to lanes reopening, the traffic could be seen stretching back to Ontario from Sky9 Chopper which was overhead.
As the investigation continues, authorities have yet to release information on either the victim or suspects involved.