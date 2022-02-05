ENCINO (CBSLA) — A person of interest was detained in connection with a shooting death at a home in Encino Thursday night.
The shooting was reported at 7:15 p.m. at a home in the 16800 block of Encino Hills Drive.
Los Angeles police responded to find one person dead at the scene. The victim was not immediately identified, though on Saturday, they identified the victim as 61-year-old Warren Sacks.
A man in his 60s is in police custody, police said.
A motive for the shooting and the suspect’s relationship to the victim was not immediately confirmed.
(© Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)