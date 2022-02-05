ANAHEIM (CBSLA) — Anaheim Police asked the public for assistance in locating a missing teenage boy Saturday.
Deric Nelson, 14-years-old, went missing Saturday morning. He is autistic and has ADHD.
Critical missing: Deric Nelson 14yo/5’10/185/bro hair/bro eyes wearing black Adidas sweatshirt and black pants with Nike shoes. Autistic and ADHD. Last believed to be in Fullerton 2/5/22 @ 11am. Known to frequent fullerton. If seen call APD @ 714-765-1900 or local police dept. pic.twitter.com/y7Yk6vVtb2
— Anaheim PD (@AnaheimPD) February 5, 2022
Nelson is 5-foot, 10-inches tall and weighs approximately 185 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black Adidas sweatshirt and black pants, with Nike shoes.
Authorities reported that Nelson is known to frequent the Fullerton area, and they believe that he was last seen in that location at around 11 a.m. this morning.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts was asked to call Anaheim Police at (714) 765-1900.
(© Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)