LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Strong Santa Ana winds are expected to return to parts of the Southland Friday and continue into the weekend.

The National Weather Service issued another set of wind advisories that began at 10 p.m. Thursday and gradually expanded around the L.A. area overnight.

The most recent rounds of advisories included:

— the Los Angeles County Mountains, excluding the Santa Monica Range, from 10 p.m. Thursday to 2 p.m. Saturday. Northeast winds 25 mph to 40 mph, with gusts to 55 mph, were in the forecast — following a more severe high wind warning that expired Thursday;

— the Santa Clarita Valley, from 2 a.m. Friday to 2 p.m. Saturday, with winds 20 mph to 30 mph and gusts up to 45 mph;

— the Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area, from 2 a.m. Friday to 2 p.m. Saturday, with winds 20 mph to 30 mph and gusts to 50 mph;

— the San Fernando Valley, from 2 a.m. Friday to 2 p.m. Saturday, with winds 20 mph to 30 mph and gusts to 50 mph;

— and the L.A. County coast and downtown L.A., from 6 a.m. Friday to 2 p.m. Saturday, with winds 15 mph to 25 mph and gusts to 35 mph. The strongest winds there were expected from Ventura to the Malibu coast.

Winds of between 20 mph and 40 mph are expected, with gusts as high as 55 mph.

A wind advisory was also issued for the Orange County inland areas that will last until noon Friday.

The NWS said strong winds could blow around unsecured objects and that tree limbs could topple and some power outages may result.

Travel could also be difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles.

(© Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)