OXNARD (CBSLA) — A man robbing a convenience store at gunpoint in Oxnard was fatally stabbed by the clerk he was holding up, Oxnard police said.

Police were alerted to the robbery at about 1:50 a.m. Thursday at a Circle K store, 490 South Victoria Ave.

The store’s clerk told arriving officers that a man with a handgun had come in and demanded money. When he got his cash, the robbery suspect ordered the clerk out and away from the business, at which time the clerk apparently decided to fight back. During the fight, the clerk used a knife to stab the suspected robber several times and disarmed him, police said.

The robbery suspect ran away, and the clerk went back inside the store to call 911.

About 10 minutes later, a 911 call reported a stabbing victim in the 3500 block of Pier Walk, less than a mile away from the Circle K. Officers arrived to find a 30-year-old man – who matched the description of the Circle K robbery suspect — with stab wounds, police said.

The stabbed man was taken in critical condition to Ventura County Medical Center, where he died Friday morning.

Detectives say the weapon carried by the suspect was found to be a replica handgun, and the clerk was cooperative and forthcoming with investigating officers. No additional suspects were sought at either scene. The names of the suspect and the clerk have not been released.

Evidence from the scene are still under review. Anyone with information about the robbery or the stabbing can contact Detective Michael Velasquez at (805) 385-8287.