LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — NASCAR will kick off its 2022 schedule with the Busch Light Clash at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum this weekend with qualifying heats Saturday and the 150-lap main event Sunday.
Pitbull is set to perform at the event around 2 p.m. on Sunday before the big race gets underway.
This weekend will mark the first time NASCAR has opened its schedule outside of Daytona Beach, Florida.
Gates open at 1 p.m. Saturday and qualifying begins at 5:30 p.m.
On Sunday, there will be four heat races and two last-chance qualifying races starting at 12 p.m. Drivers will compete to be part of the 23 cars racing at 3 p.m.
Sunday’s race will be televised live on Fox.
Tickets for both days of racing are on sale here.
