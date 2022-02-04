LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Metrolink offered free rides Friday for Transit Equity Day.
Riders were invited to ride the train for free, any Metrolink train, on any line, no ticket required.
"We are so very thankful and appreciative to the people who took the opportunity to ride Metrolink on Transit Equity Day," Metrolink CEO Darren Kettle said. "While we honor Rosa Parks and the efforts to make public transportation an equitable experience, we look forward to those first-time riders today becoming regular Metrolink customers."
Metrolink said it experienced a 43 percent ridership increase on Friday morning and projects to have nearly 13,000 total boardings throughout the day. Over the past four Fridays, Metrolink has averaged just over 8,600 passengers.
In addition to Metrolink, the San Bernardino County Transportation Authority is offering free transportation throughout the county Friday, which includes transfers to and from Metrolink.
San Bernardino County public transportation providers that are also offering free rides on Transit Equity Day include OmniTrans, MBTA, Mountain Transit and Victor Valley Transit.