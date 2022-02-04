ENCINO (CBSLA) — A person of interest was detained in connection with a shooting death at a home in Encino Thursday night.
The shooting was reported at 7:15 p.m. at a home in the 16800 block of Encino Hills Drive.
Los Angeles police responded to find one person dead at the scene. The victim was not immediately identified.
A man in his 60s is in police custody, police said.
A motive for the shooting and the suspect’s relationship to the victim was not immediately confirmed.
