LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The public’s help is needed Friday to identify a man who was severely injured in a hit-and-run crash in South LA last week.
The man was found injured in the area of 73rd and Figueroa Streets on Jan. 27 and taken to a local hospital. However, he had no documentation or evidence of his identity in his property, and he is unable to communicate any information that would help the hospital identify him.
Los Angeles County Health Services did not give details of his injuries, but an image released of him shows he suffered a number of scrapes and bruises to his forehead and face, is on a ventilator, and in a neck brace.
He was described as a Black man with a slight build in his 50s or 60s, between 5-foot-7 and 5-foot-8 and 150 pounds, with brown eyes, salt-and-pepper hair and beard. He had no tattoos, marks or scars, and was brought in with black tennis shoes and gray sweatpants.
Anyone with information about the man’s identity can call the county at (424) 306-7718.