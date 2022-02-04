LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — A Compton man has been arrested on sexual assault charges, and police in Long Beach believe he has been posing as a ridesharing app driver and may have more victims.
READ MORE: Santa Ana Winds Returning To Southland This Weekend
Demetrio Estrada, 29, was arrested Tuesday and faces charges of one count of kidnapping to commit rape and one count of assault with intent to commit a felony sex crime, according to Long Beach police. According to Los Angeles County jail records, Estrada is being held on $2.2 million bail and is scheduled to make his first court appearance next Thursday.
Long Beach police have been investigating a sexual assault that happened in August of 2021 involving a man driving a silver 2006 Honda Civic and posing as a ridesharing app driver. The driver had picked up the victim and her friend near a bus stop in the area of 1st Street and The Promenade. After the victim entered the vehicle, Estrada allegedly fled the scene, leaving the victim’s friend on the sidewalk. The victim’s friend called the police as Estrada took the victim to another location and sexually assaulted her, police said.READ MORE: Police: Former Employee Arrested In Armed Robbery Of Korean Barbecue Restaurant In Irvine
A warrant for Estrada’s arrest was issued after the investigation identified him as the suspect, according to police.
Estrada is believed to frequent Long Beach’s entertainment districts, and detectives say there may be more victims who have not yet come forward.MORE NEWS: Metrolink Offers Free Rides Friday For Transit Equity Day
Anyone with information about Estrada or believes they are a victim can contact Long Beach police’s Sex Crimes Detail at (562) 570-7368.