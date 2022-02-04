LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A gunman involved in a shooting that occurred in the Vermont Square area Friday is still at large, according to Los Angeles Police Department officers.
The shooting was reported at around 2:30 p.m. on Friday, near West 52nd Street and Normandie Avenue.
Other than the fact that the shooter is male, there is no suspect information available.
One man was wounded in the shooting, though paramedics on the scene did not transport him to a medical facility. The victim’s condition is currently unknown.
There are no details on the moments leading up to the shooting.
