HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — Television executive turned talk show host Andy Cohen received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Friday.
Actresses Garcelle Beauvais and Lisa Rinna and singer-songwriter John Mayer spoke at the 11:30 a.m. ceremony at 6652 Hollywood Blvd.READ MORE: LA County Sheriff Task Force Operation Turns Up Dozens Of Catalytic Converters In Antelope Valley
The star marks the 2,711th since the Walk of Fame’s completion in 1961.
Cohen has hosted the Bravo talk show “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” since 2009.READ MORE: Bodies Of Man, Woman Found On Salt Creek Beach In Dana Point
He joined the network in 2004 as vice president, original programming and was its executive vice president of development and talent from November 2011 to January 2014 and was responsible for “The Real Housewives” franchise and such series as “Top Chef” and “Queer Eye For the Straight Guy.”
Cohen has two channels on SiriusXM and has hosted CNN’s “New Year’s Eve Live” for five years with Anderson Cooper in.MORE NEWS: Disgraced Attorney Michael Avenatti Found Guilty Of Bilking $300K From Stormy Daniels
(© Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)