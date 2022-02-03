LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — As Los Angeles gears up to host Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on February 13, Uber is sharing the best ways to help get dropped off and picked up at the big game and other events across the city.

According to Uber, those attending game day should expect higher than normal wait times after the game.

There will also be an additional $20 event surcharge for pickups and a $10 event surcharge for dropoffs in the vicinity of SoFi Stadium on the day of the Super Bowl, Uber said.

The rideshare company suggested using alternative transportation methods to make wait times shorter saying, “the NFL will be offering fan shuttles to different sites across the city, so riders can purchase shuttle passes and get dropped off at those locations away from stadium traffic, where they can then request a ride with Uber to their end destination.”

To get dropped off at the game, Uber says riders can simply enter “Sofi Stadium” in the Uber app and they will be routed to the designated rideshare zone.

Additionally, Uber will have two different pick-up locations at the game, the North Pickup Zone at Kareem Court and the South Pickup Zone at The Marketplace at Hollywood Park.

Uber also shared ways riders can get dropped off and picked up at other events throughout the city including the Super Bowl Experience at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

Uber shared the following information:

The event’s organizers suggest that attendees exit the Convention Center and request rides from points near Figueroa St or toward Flower St.

Look for in-app wayfinding instructions and special event signage around the property to help guide you to designated rideshare zones.

There will be road closures on Chick Hearn Ct, Gilbert Lindsay Dr, and Convention Center Dr.

There is a $10 surcharge for pickups around the Convention Center and Entertainment Complex from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Thursday, February 10, Friday, February 11, and Saturday, February 12.

For those attending the NFL Honors at the YouTube Theater, event organizers have a designated pickup and dropoff zone on the south side of the property in Lot P. Those looking to be dropped off simply need to type “YouTube Theater” into the Uber app.

For travelers coming into town or leaving through local airports, Uber suggests allowing extra time when requesting a ride to the airport after the weekend, in particular, Monday, February 14.

Travelers are advised to request a ride to the airport at least four hours ahead of their scheduled flight’s departure time.

For more tips, visit Uber’s Super Bowl Week Rider Guide here.