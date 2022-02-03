LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Firefighters early Thursday morning made quick work of a rubbish fire which spread to a strip mall in downtown Los Angeles.
The fire was first reported a little before 4 a.m. at the two-story building in the 1300 block of South Wall Street.
According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, the blaze started as an outdoor rubbish fire that somehow spread to the strip mall.
It took about 80 firefighters just over one hour to bring the blaze under control. The fire was contained to a uniform supply store that occupies a corner unit of the building, LAFD said.
The fire damaged the ground floor and mezzanine of the business. The extent of the damage was not confirmed.
The exact cause is under investigation.