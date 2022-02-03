LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The NBA on Thursday unveiled the new Kobe Bryant Trophy that will be awarded to the MVP of the All-Star Game.
The trophy in honor of the Lakers legend was unveiled by the NBA and Bryant’s widow, Vanessa Bryant.
The trophy has four levels. The first level includes an eight-sided base that represents Bryant’s No. 8 jersey, along with 24 stars that represent his No. 24 jersey number.
The second level has 10 stars for his No. 10 USA Basketball jersey number.
The third level has five stars for his five NBA titles.
The fourth level has a single star for his lone MVP season in 2007-08.
“I love everything this trophy represents, all of my husband’s hard work and dedication,” Bryant wrote on Instagram.
“The new Kobe Bryant Trophy awarded to the Kia NBA All-Star MVP further celebrates its namesake, with intricate details holding dual meanings, both for NBA All-Star and Bryant’s legendary career,” the NBA tweeted.
The trophy was designed by artist Victor Solomon.
The 2022 NBA All-Star Game will take place Feb. 20 in Cleveland.
On Jan. 26, 2020, a helicopter carrying Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others crashed in heavy fog in Calabasas, killing all nine people aboard.