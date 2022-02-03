LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The 2022 Busch Light Clash will rev up outside of Florida for the first time this weekend at the L.A. Coliseum.
NASCAR released a time lapse video of a racetrack being constructed at the Los Angeles sports landmark this week, ahead of Sunday's Busch Light Clash. The event kickstarts the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season.
Construction on the temporary, quarter-mile track started in December. NASCAR says this weekend's event will be the first time the Busch Light Clash will take place outside of Daytona Beach, Fla.
Racing on Sunday starts at noon. The first of four heat races and two last-chance qualifying races will determine the field of 23 cars for the main event. Ice Cube, Pitbull, and DJ Skee are also scheduled to perform.
But fans who can't make it to Sunday's races can get a sneak peek at the action at the Busch Light Clash Qualifying races. Gates open Saturday at 1 p.m., with qualifying starting at 5:30 p.m.
Tickets for both days, which include to the NASCAR Fan Fest, are on sale at nascar.com/lacoliseum.