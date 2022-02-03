HUNTINGTON BEACH (CBSLA) – A 22-year-old Huntington Beach man was in custody Thursday on suspicion of causing the death of a passenger as he did “dangerous” stunts on his motorcycle.
John Murray III was booked on suspicion of murder Wednesday, according to Jennifer Carey, a spokeswoman for the city and police.
Murray is accused of killing 22-year-old Meghan Wautlet of Huntington Beach on Sept. 11. Murray has not yet been charged in the death.
Police said Murray was "recklessly" driving his motorcycle, speeding and "performing dangerous stunts," causing the crash, Carey alleged.
Murray had been cited five times in the seven months leading up to the fatal crash for a variety of traffic-related violations such as speeding and reckless driving and including three collisions with the motorcycle, Carey said.
Murray was in custody in a hospital as of Thursday, Carey said.
