INGLEWOOD (CBSLA) — Nearly two dozen young musicians will have the opportunity of a lifetime by performing in front of not only thousands of fans at SoFi Stadium but also the millions watching at home.

“I think it’s great we get to be there and show we can do something magical,” said clarinetist Steve Corvera.

Corvera, 17, said that something magical happens whenever he players the clarinet.

“When you play it gives you a sensation that a lot of things don’t,” he said. “It makes me feel like I’m on a different planet.”

Corvera is part of the 20 young musicians selected to perform with the Youth Orchestra of Los Angeles during the pregame of the Super Bowl.

“I’m elated!” he said. “I’m so grateful to be doing this opportunity because I always watch the Super Bowl.”

High school senior Rachel Kivi shares the same sentiment as Corvera, excited to show off her musical skills with her flute.

“People need to see the flute is a versatile instrument,” she said.

YOLA will be performing with gospel duo “Mary Mary” during the song “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”

“The opportunity to play at the Super Bowl is something I never thought I’d do it’s definitely something musicians dream of,” said YOLA performer Moses Aubrey.

For the past 15 years, YOLA has been funded through the LA Philharmonic, with the orchestra providing instruments and instruction to children in underserved communities.

“I just think this program is really good because it shows that minorities can be part of music especially classical music because we are underrepresented,” said Kivi.

The Beckman YOLA center recently opened in Inglewood and is one of 5 centers throughout Los Angeles County serving more than 1500 students.

“Everything in the YOLA program is absolutely free and the tenet of this program — it’s free music education access,” Beckman YOLA Center Director Camille Delaney-McNeil.

The young musicians hope that with their performance many others in underserved communities will be inspired to join them.

“There’s something about classical music that’s really powerful,” Corvera said.