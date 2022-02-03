LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A Los Angeles police patrol vehicle responding to a possible burglary was involved in a wreck in South L.A. early Thursday morning.
Two LAPD officers in a patrol SUV were responding to a call at 5:07 a.m. when the collision occurred at Florence and Vermont avenues.
Footage from the scene showed one car that had crashed into a fence, while the LAPD squad SUV had significant front-end damage.
It’s unclear who was hurt in the crash. The conditions of the officers were not confirmed. Two ambulances were called.
The circumstances of the collision were also not disclosed.