LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The Los Angeles minimum wage, which is based on the region’s Consumer Price Index, will increase from $15 to $16.04 per hour effective July 1, Mayor Eric Garcetti announced Thursday.
The city’s wage increase was signed in June 2015, lifting it to $15 per hour by 2020 and making it subject to increases each year based on the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers in the L.A. metropolitan area.READ MORE: Super Bowl: Uber Shares Best Ways To Catch A Ride During Game Day
According to Garcetti’s office, more than 600,000 Angelenos make minimum wage and will receive a pay increase on July 1 when it takes effect.
The Bureau of Contract Administration handles implementing and administering the minimum wage guidelines for Los Angeles.READ MORE: Help Needed To Identify Shooter In 2020 Murder Of 19-Year-Old Michelle Diaz
The bureau’s director, John L. Reamer Jr., said the annual pay adjustment is meant to ensure that workers’ wages keep pace with inflation.
“This is an important step to address economic realities for every Angeleno who is working hard to support themselves and their families,” he said. “As always, our Office of Wage Standards will remain committed to protecting vulnerable workers from experiencing wage theft to advance labor standards in the city and provide hardworking individuals the opportunity to earn a fair wage for the work they perform.”MORE NEWS: COVID-19 Testing Pop-Up Open Thursdays In Highland Park
(© Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)