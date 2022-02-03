ENCINO (CBSLA) — Detectives with Los Angeles Police Department are engaged in a homicide investigation following a fatal shooting in Encino on Thursday evening.
According to a report from LAPD officers, units were dispatched at around 7:15 p.m. to a home on Encino Hills Drive, where they learned that one person was shot and killed.
Authorities made it clear that they were not searching for a suspect, and already had detained one person of interest in the incident.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.