OROVILLE (CBSLA) – One person was killed and four others wounded in a shooting aboard a Greyhound bus in the Northern California city of Oroville Wednesday night. The bus was bound for Los Angeles.
According to the Butte County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting occurred at 7:35 p.m. inside the bus after it had parked outside an AM/PM store.
According to CBS Sacramento, the bus had stopped behind the AM/PM following an altercation.
Deputies responded to find five people aboard the bus with gunshots wounds, the sheriff’s office said. One died at the scene. The victim was not immediately identified.
Oroville Mayor Chuck Reynolds told CBS Sacramento that the other four were airlifted to local hospitals. One of the victims was a minor who suffered non-life-threatening injuries, Reynolds said.
Following the shooting, the suspect ran from the scene and entered a nearby Walmart, the sheriff’s office said. Deputies found a man matching a description of the suspect inside the Walmart and took him into custody, the sheriff’s office reports. No shots were fired during his arrest, Reynolds said. It’s unclear if the suspect was armed when he was apprehended.
The suspect’s name was not released. The circumstances that prompted the shooting and the suspect’s relationship to the victims were unclear.