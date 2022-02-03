LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The effects of the severe winter weather thousands of miles away are reaching all the way to sunny Southern California.
Dozens of flights have been canceled by the storm, which has brought rain, snow, and ice to much of the Midwest. There is also heightened concern in Texas, where just a year ago a freeze led to one of the nation’s biggest blackouts and killed more than 200 people.
The winter storm has canceled more than 3,000 flights across the nation. At LAX, 68 flights have been canceled as of 8:30 a.m. Thursday.