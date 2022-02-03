LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — There is a health alert on lettuce after two people died from a listeria outbreak linked to Dole packaged salads.
The CDC says the outbreak has also sickened 17 people across 13 states, though there haven’t been any cases in California.READ MORE: Ryan Geraghty Charged In Alleged Extortion, Attack On Former 'RHOC' Cast Member Elizabeth Vargas
The recall began at the end of December.
It affects products with “Best if used by” dates from November 30 2021 through January 9.READ MORE: Motorcyclist Accused Of Killing 22-Year-Old Passenger While 'Performing Dangerous Stunts'
The recalled products are all from Dole and sold under several different brands including, Ahold, Dole, HEB, Kroger, Lidl, Little Salad Bar, Marketside, Naturally Better, Nature’s Promise, President’s Choice and Simply Nature.
Products involved in the recall include mixed greens, garden salads, Caesar kits, and many other types of salads in bags or clamshells.
Find more information on the recall here.MORE NEWS: 2 Officers Hurt During Pursuit Of Marijuana Dispensary Burglars In South LA