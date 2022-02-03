LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A free COVID-19 testing pop-up will be available for walk-ins through 4 p.m. Thursday in Highland Park.
The pop-up will run weekly from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 124 N. Ave. 59, according to Councilman Gil Cedillo's office, which is hosting the popup in partnership with CORE.
"During the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, our vulnerable residents continue to need our help. That is why my office is partnering with CORE to bring a free weekly COVID-19 testing site to the residents of Highland Park," Cedillo said.
“Although more people are getting vaccinated and boosted, and the Omicron variant surge going down, we still have cases among the unvaccinated and breakthrough cases, we all need to be tested regularly.”
Cedillo also urged people to wear an upgraded medical mask, practice social distancing, wash hands regularly and get tested, vaccinated and boosted.
