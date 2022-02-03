LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A notorious child molester from California who called himself “Mr. Rape, Torture, Kill” was arrested Thursday in Phoenix, Arizona.
READ MORE: 1 Killed After Hit-And-Run In Harbor-Gateway
Police said they caught Cary Smith taunting the family of one of his victims over the las week, online. In the arrest report, officers said that Smith was mad at the victim’s mother for what she’d said about him online and he wanted her to believe he was back in California, as a way to scare her.
RELATED: State Orders Cary Jay Smith To Register As Sex Offender — Again
The woman he he contacted, Lynne Rinner, said she is relieved that he is back in jail, where he belongs.
“It’s frustrating that he’s never been criminally convicted of anything and he more than deserves it, it is really nice to hopefully have some criminal charges that will stick for him,” Rinner said.READ MORE: Local Young Musicians To Perform During Super Bowl Pregame
Smith had repeatedly admitted to fantasizing about abusing and killing young boys and spent 21 years in a state psychiatric facility.
RELATED: ‘Unconscionable’: Orange County DA, Supervisor Call On Governor Newsom To Intervene In Release Of Sex Offender
He was released in 2020 and moved to Phoenix.
Smith is now being charged with two sex-offender felonies after failing to register his email and Facebook account, and is due back in court later on this month.MORE NEWS: Authorities Searching For Suspects Involved In Robbery Of 2 Girls Walking To School