LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles Police Department officers were investigating a Wednesday robbery that occurred in the Fairfax District involving two girls who were walking to school.

Authorities are seeking two men and two women as suspects in the incident, who robbed the girls at around 7:20 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

The girls were walking down Melrose Avenue when they were attacked from behind and pulled to the ground by their hair.

A statement from LAPD detailed that, “The suspects demanded that they hand over their cellphones, then held them by their hair until they unlocked the access codes to the phones.”

The suspects who assaulted the girls were both female, while the two male suspects acted as lookouts in a vehicle while the robbery occurred.

There was little suspect information available, though one of the two females is believed to be around 18-years-old, and was wearing a gray sweatshirt and blue jeans. There was no vehicle information available.

Anyone with information on the robbery was asked to call Wilshire Community Police Station Robbery Detective Flores at (213) 922-8217.

