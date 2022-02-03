LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Trojan alum Allyson Felix will be the commencement speaker at USC’s 139th commencement ceremony, the university announced Thursday.
Felix, known as the most decorated track-and-field athlete in U.S. Olympic history, will be the keynote speaker at the May 13 ceremony.
"Allyson has already inspired the world as a runner and used her platform to push for women's health and women's rights," USC President Carol L. Folt said in a statement announcing the choice. "Her spirit and her message will inspire our students as they set out to make their mark on the world."
She will also receive an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degree.
Felix earned a bachelor's degree from USC in 2008, the year she won her first Olympic gold medal in Beijing.
