HARBOR-GATEWAY (CBSLA) — One victim died after a dark-colored sedan struck them in Harbor-Gateway before fleeing the scene.
According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the incident occurred at about 9:00 p.m. Thursday night at the intersection of Figueroa Street and Laconia Boulevard. The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the scene and declared the pedestrian dead at the scene. The victim was described as a man in his 40s.
LAPD said that the suspect was driving a dark-colored sedan north on Figueroa Street when he struck the victim in the left lane and fled.